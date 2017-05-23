Microsoft enables free wireless inter...

Microsoft enables free wireless internet for Virginia's rural students

Read more: Digital Trends

Microsoft has launched a new "Homework Network," offering wireless internet access to students in rural Virginia for the first time. Set to be made available to thousands of school-age children within Charlotte and Halifax counties, the wireless initiative makes use of free white space parts of the wireless spectrum, making it possible to offer the service for free.

Chicago, IL

