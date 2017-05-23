Microsoft enables free wireless internet for Virginia's rural students
Microsoft has launched a new "Homework Network," offering wireless internet access to students in rural Virginia for the first time. Set to be made available to thousands of school-age children within Charlotte and Halifax counties, the wireless initiative makes use of free white space parts of the wireless spectrum, making it possible to offer the service for free.
