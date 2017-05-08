Low-cost Android phones to get iPhone...

Low-cost Android phones to get iPhone features with new Qualcomm chips

17 hrs ago

Low-cost smartphones like the Moto G5 introduced a few months ago are shipping with soon-to-be-outdated chips from Qualcomm, which has announced successor chips. Qualcomm on Monday introduced the Snapdragon 630 and 660, which are massive upgrades to chips used in low-cost smartphones introduced over the last six months or so.

