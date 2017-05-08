JLab Audio Launches Gravity Bluetooth Neckband Adaptor and Earbuds

The Gravity Bluetooth Neckband Adaptor transforms wired earbuds into wireless: Plug in any earbud or use the earbuds included to GO wireless for up to 10 hours with the built-in Bluetooth connector. Utilizing Bluetooth 4.1 you can connect to your device from up to 30 feet away and continue hands free with controls and a high definition microphone for calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Pro Sound.