IQBuds Are Wireless Headphones That Help You Hear
Modern hearing aids are miniaturized marvels that, in addition to amplifying sound, stream music, wirelessly connect to phone calls and can be tuned to suppress background noise and enhance conversations in a variety of environments. Prescription hearing aids are regulated medical devices that can cost thousands of dollars, are tuned by professional audiologists and can carry a certain social stigma.
