Intel concerned about name of John McAfee's privacy phone
Intel has told a court that MGT Capital Investments has gone ahead with the announcement of the "John McAfee Privacy Phone," even though the company that proposes to change its name to "John McAfee Global Technologies" has previously said that it did not plan to launch products and services under the McAfee mark. Intel spun off last month its security business as a separate company, called McAfee, in which it now owns 49 percent of the equity, with the balance owned by investment firm TPG.
