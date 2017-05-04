Holography with the Wi-fi-router
Scientists at the Technical University of Munich have developed a holographic imaging process that depicts the radiation of a Wi-Fi transmitter to generate three-dimensional images of the surrounding environment. Industrial facility operators could use this to track objects as they move through the production hall.
