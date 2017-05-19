Hackers could have a field day at Mar-a-Lago, investigators say

Some cyber-sleuths from ProPublica and Gizmodo poked around President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and other Trump locales and came to an inescapable conclusion: They're easy pickins for hackers. The investigators detected vulnerable WiFi networks, software, printers, servers, and the like, all of which leave open the potential for "any half-decent" hacker to commandeer computers or smartphones and start recording.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.