Government of Canada experiments with new ways of managing wireless spectrum

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, celebrated the official opening of the Government's Big Data Analytics Centre at the Communications Research Centre , an innovation lab for wireless communications located in The research being conducted at the Big Data Analytics Centre will allow the Government to predict where on the wireless spectrum there are unused radio waves that can be put to work to ensure that the wireless networks Canadians depend on are reliable and accessible, regardless of traffic load. Spectrum is a scarce resource, especially as the amount of data traffic on wireless networks continues to grow exponentially.

