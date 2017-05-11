Gogo's new inflight wireless strong enough to stream You Tube, Facebook Live
You're not going to be able to conduct a Facebook Live from the skies as I did the next time you fly on a commercial airline. But through the latest tech from Gogo, you can stream from the plane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC