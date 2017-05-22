Gogo Business Aviation Launches SCS S...

Gogo Business Aviation Launches SCS Smart Cabin Systems

Gogo Business Aviation , the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today unveiled a new suite of smart cabin systems SCS Elite and SCS Media which are highly integrated cabin, inflight entertainment and voice solutions that can be personalized to fit the specific needs of passengers on board a given flight. SCS is a suite of smart cabin systems that let users integrate a personal mix of technologies to create a cabin experience that is unique and ideal for them seamlessly and reliably.

Chicago, IL

