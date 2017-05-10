Gadgets to use if you can't take your...

Gadgets to use if you can't take your laptop on a plane

Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

As if tensions weren't running high enough on flights already, soon you may not be able to carry on your laptop to binge watch your favorite series or catch up on work. The Department of Homeland Security is considering a plan that would prohibit passengers from bringing large electronics into the cabin on flights from Europe to the U.S. Laptops are great because you don't have to hold them up to work on them.

Chicago, IL

