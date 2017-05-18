Future elections will be conducted us...

Future elections will be conducted using EVMs and VVPATs, says Election Commission

15 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

The EC also issued a statement challenging state and central political parties to prove their stance on the EVMs being tampered with In the wake of a string of allegations levied on the Election Commission of India regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines in March's Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi clarified that future elections would be conducted using both EVMs and Voter-verified paper audit trail . In lieu of this clarification, the EC also issued a statement challenging state and central political parties to prove their stance on the EVMs being tampered with.

Chicago, IL

