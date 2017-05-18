Future elections will be conducted using EVMs and VVPATs, says Election Commission
The EC also issued a statement challenging state and central political parties to prove their stance on the EVMs being tampered with In the wake of a string of allegations levied on the Election Commission of India regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines in March's Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi clarified that future elections would be conducted using both EVMs and Voter-verified paper audit trail . In lieu of this clarification, the EC also issued a statement challenging state and central political parties to prove their stance on the EVMs being tampered with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC