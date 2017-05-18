Ford's Will Add Android Auto And Apple CarPlay With An Update If You Have SYNC 3
Back in December, Ford announced that all 2017 models will include both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity through its SYNC 3 infotainment system. Now, Ford has some decent news for 2016 model year owners: CarPlay and Android Auto is now available by way of a free update via Wi-Fi, a USB drive, or by visiting a dealership.
