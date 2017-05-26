Flight Grounded After Anxious Passengers Spot "Jihadi London" WiFi Hotspot |
Hundreds of travellers were left stranded when their flight was evacuated because a mobile hotspot named "Jihadi London" was detected before takeoff. The passengers were due to board the Thomson flight from the Mexican tourist resort of Cancun to London Gatwick, but extra security checks meant it couldn't leave the airport.
