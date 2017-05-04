Facebook offers India cheap WiFi via ...

Facebook offers India cheap WiFi via 20,000 hotspots

13 hrs ago Read more: CNN

The company said Thursday it was planning to roll out 20,000 WiFi hotspots across the country over the coming months in partnership with Indian mobile provider Bharti Airtel. The first, through a program called Free Basics, was blocked by Indian officials last year after internet activists in the country said it would break net neutrality rules aimed at preventing companies favoring certain websites or apps on their networks.

