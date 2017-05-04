Facebook offers India cheap WiFi via 20,000 hotspots
The company said Thursday it was planning to roll out 20,000 WiFi hotspots across the country over the coming months in partnership with Indian mobile provider Bharti Airtel. The first, through a program called Free Basics, was blocked by Indian officials last year after internet activists in the country said it would break net neutrality rules aimed at preventing companies favoring certain websites or apps on their networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC