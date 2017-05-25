Extreme Urges Municipalities To Make Sure They Have A Robust, Secure Network For Smart City Efforts
Vendors and channel partners must educate municipalities about the need for a robust, well-managed network to carry out smart city and IoT initiatives, according to an Extreme Networks leader. "Unfortunately, a lot of states, counties, and cities don't look at the network as a strategic business asset," said Brian O'Connor, general manager of Extreme's public sector vertical.
