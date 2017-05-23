Delivers First Wireless Networking Solution for AOL Users
CUPERTINO, California-November 13, 2001-AppleA today announced that AirPort, the first affordable and easy-to-use wireless networking solution for home, school and office, now provides another industry first-wireless local area network access to America Online , the world's leading interactive services company. "The tremendous success of AirPort over the last two years has made Apple the leader in wireless networking," said Philip Schiller, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.
