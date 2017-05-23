Delivers AirPort Extreme 802.11g Wireless Networking

January 7, 2003- AppleA today announced AirPortA Extreme, the next generation of Wi-Fi wireless networking technology based on the new ultra-fast 802.11g standard. With speeds up to 54 Mbps, AirPort Extreme delivers almost five times the data rate of today's 802.11b based products, yet is fully compatible with the millions of 802.11b Wi-Fi devices around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Apple.