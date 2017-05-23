Delivers AirPort Extreme 802.11g Wireless Networking
January 7, 2003- AppleA today announced AirPortA Extreme, the next generation of Wi-Fi wireless networking technology based on the new ultra-fast 802.11g standard. With speeds up to 54 Mbps, AirPort Extreme delivers almost five times the data rate of today's 802.11b based products, yet is fully compatible with the millions of 802.11b Wi-Fi devices around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Apple.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC