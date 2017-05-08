Comcast Launches New WiFi Service as Connected Devices Grow

Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business. The service, called XFi, allows users to set up their home Wi-Fi, shut off children's devices at bedtime, and troubleshoot problems from an application on their mobile phones, website or television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.