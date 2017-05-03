Cisco drops critical security warning on VPN router, 3 high priority caveats
Cisco today warned user of a critical vulnerability in its CVR100W Wireless-N VPN router execute that could let an attacker issues arbitrary code or cause a denial of service situation. The company also issues three "High" level impact warnings advisories on its IOS XR Software, Teleprescence and Aironet wireless access point products.
