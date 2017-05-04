Charter, Comcast Strike Wireless Partnership -
Charter and Comcast have struck a partnership that will help both companies better compete in the wireless space. Anonymous sources tell both The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg note the two companies plan to work together to get better rates for handsets that will be offered of each companies' wireless networks.
