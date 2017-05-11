Carolina West Wireless announces successful results in FCC low band spectrum auction

Carolina West Wireless, the premier wireless carrier in western North Carolina, successfully participated in the recent Federal Communication Commission incentive spectrum auction and was awarded additional spectrum holdings. As a result of an investment of approximately $10.2 million, Carolina West Wireless secured additional spectrum in 32 counties in Western North Carolina and Northeastern Tennessee spanning a population of more than 2.2 million people.

