Carolina West Wireless announces successful results in FCC low band spectrum auction -
Carolina West Wireless, the premier wireless carrier in western North Carolina, successfully participated in the recent Federal Communication Commission incentive spectrum auction and was awarded additional spectrum holdings. As a result of an investment of approximately $10.2 million, Carolina West Wireless secured additional spectrum in 32 counties in Western North Carolina and Northeastern Tennessee spanning a population of more than 2.2 million people.
