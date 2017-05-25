C Spire Business Solutionsa unveils new unlimited wireless plan for business
Each line includes unlimited data, talk and text, HD video streaming and mobile hotspot. The plan is available for new lines on a Device Payment Plan or for devices purchased separately without a contract.
