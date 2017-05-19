Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) VP Sells $...

Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) VP Sells $393,750.00 in Stock

9 hrs ago

Boingo Wireless Inc VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $393,750.00.

