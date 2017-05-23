Billion to Unveil New Home/SOHO 4G/LT...

Billion to Unveil New Home/SOHO 4G/LTE Wireless CPE Router Series at Computex 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

MiFi router - BiPAC 4300MR, with Home/SOHO 4G/LTE Wireless CPE router series - BiPAC 4400CRL-Q, BiPAC 4400CRVL-Q2, BiPAC 4410CRL-Q2, and BiPAC 4410CRVL-Q2 during Computex 2017. Featuring the latest 4G/LTE technology, dual-band 11N & 11AC wireless, auto failover/failback, VoIP functionalities, the series delivers blistering and reliable internet connectivity for telecommunication carriers users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC