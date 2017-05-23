Billion to Unveil New Home/SOHO 4G/LTE Wireless CPE Router Series at Computex 2017

MiFi router - BiPAC 4300MR, with Home/SOHO 4G/LTE Wireless CPE router series - BiPAC 4400CRL-Q, BiPAC 4400CRVL-Q2, BiPAC 4410CRL-Q2, and BiPAC 4410CRVL-Q2 during Computex 2017. Featuring the latest 4G/LTE technology, dual-band 11N & 11AC wireless, auto failover/failback, VoIP functionalities, the series delivers blistering and reliable internet connectivity for telecommunication carriers users.

