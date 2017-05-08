Beyerdynamic targets audiophile crowd...

Beyerdynamic targets audiophile crowd with Xelento Wireless Bluetooth earbuds

Beyerdynamic wants to woo audiophiles with its newly announced Xelento Wireless, a Bluetooth version of the Xelenteo Remote in-ear headphones . The Xelento Wireless combines the Tesla transducer technology that enables the pristine audio quality of the wired version of the Xelento Remote with Qualcomm's top-tier AptX HD Bluetooth transmission to create a pair of high-end wireless earphones.

