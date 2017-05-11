AT&amp;T Offers Update on Gigabit 'AirGig' Wireless Plans

AT&amp;T Offers Update on Gigabi...

AT&T has offered a small update on the company's plans to deploy a new high-speed wireless broadband service using utility poles. AT&T unveiled AirGig last year , noting that the system will utilize low-cost plastic antennas and devices located along the power line to regenerate millimeter wave wireless signals at up to gigabit speeds.

