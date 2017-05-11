AT&amp;T Offers Update on Gigabit 'AirGig' Wireless Plans

AT&T Offers Update on Gigabit 'AirGig' Wireless Plans -
AT&T has offered a small update on the company's plans to deploy a new high-speed wireless broadband service using utility poles. AT&T unveiled AirGig last year , noting that the system will utilize low-cost plastic antennas and devices located along the power line to regenerate millimeter wave wireless signals at up to gigabit speeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadbandreports.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|16 hr
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|18 hr
|ACopple
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC