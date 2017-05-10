AT&T's Hogg: Our integrated wireless/wireline plans give us a lift in efficiency

Similar to its peer Verizon, AT&T is looking at purchasing or building fiber-based backhaul facilities outside of its wireline footprint to support existing 4G and upcoming 5G wireless networks. AT&T said that its decision to have a network build-out plan that accommodates a mix of wireless and wireline needs continues to help the telco be more tactical in making business cases work in areas where it is expanding these networks.

