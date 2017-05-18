AT&T spent $100M to add more cell sit...

AT&T spent $100M to add more cell sites, boost wireless network in Denver

AT&T stepped up its investment in wireless networks in Denver last year, spending around $100 million in the metro area, the company said Thursday. The company said in its annual investment report that it made 362 upgrades to its wireless network last year, which included new cell sites, improved network capacity and new antennas to boost coverage at Denver International Airport, Cherry Creek Mall and Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

