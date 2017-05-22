Arrow Electronics signs Libelium globally: expands IoT portfolio
Arrow Electronics and Libelium have signed a global distribution agreement that extends Arrow's portfolio for the Internet of Things with the addition of Libelium's wireless and sensor technology. Libelium's Waspmote hardware architecture has been designed to function with extremely low power consumption.
