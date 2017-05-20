Arduino Cinque - The RISC-V, ESP32, WiFi, Bluetooth Arduino

This weekend at the Bay Area Maker Faire, Arduino in conjunction with SiFive, a fabless provider of the Open Source RISC-V micros, introduced the Arduino Cinque . This is a board running one of the fastest microcontrollers available, and as an added bonus, this board includes Espressif's ESP32, another wonderchip that features WiFi and Bluetooth alongside a very, very powerful SoC.

