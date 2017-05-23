Announces Second Generation AirPort Wireless Networking

CUPERTINO, California-November 13, 2001-AppleA today announced the second generation of its award-winning AirPortA wireless network solution for home, school and office. The 802.11b based solution features a new AirPort Base Station offering the first-ever support for America Online users, a built-in firewall for greater protection, 128-bit encryption for added wireless security, and up to 50 users sharing one base station.

