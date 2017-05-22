Amped Wireless Debuts Simple Plug & Play Range Extender Options

Amped Wireless, the leading manufacturer of high power, long range wireless solutions, is introducing two new plug-in range extender options that deliver an extra bump of coverage without a flurry of extra, unnecessary features. The Amped Wireless AC750 Plug-In Wi-Fi Range Extender and the AC1200 Plug-In Wi-Fi Range Extender can be up and running in minutes in homes that already have most Wi-Fi needs covered by their router, but could use a boost in coverage.

