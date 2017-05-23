Altice Considering a Wireless Service, Someday -
Altice says it's considering following on the heels of Comcast and Charter and offering its own wireless voice service. CEO Dexter Goei tells Reuters that the company , needs to focus on growing its cable presence first, but ultimately wants to jump into the wireless game.
