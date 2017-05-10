5 smart home devices that make life simpler
Once only a fantasy imagined in movies and television shows, increasingly sophisticated smart home technology has been trickling into the market in the past few years. According to research by the Consumer Technology Association, hosts of CES, the giant tech trade show staged annually in Las Vegas, smart devices are now owned in 15 percent of U.S. households.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC