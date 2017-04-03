Yamaha WXAD-10 Hi-Fi & Wireless Audio...

Yamaha WXAD-10 Hi-Fi & Wireless Audio - First Look

20 hrs ago Read more: TrustedReviews

The Yamaha WXAD-10 brings streaming and multiroom audio skills to offline music systems. It works with anything that has an analogue input: if you have an old stereo that you don't fancy throwing out in place of online music, then this is the solution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrustedReviews.

