Wireless legislation can lift businesses in all communities: Guest commentary

Last month, The Latino Coalition hosted Vice President Mike Pence at our Make Small Business Great Again Policy Summit in Washington, D.C. In his remarks, the vice president championed the Trump administration's honorable efforts to restart our country's regulatory engine, create jobs and spur economic growth around the country. “The difference between a small business and a big business is big government,” Pence said.

