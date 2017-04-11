Wireless Industry Lobbies Statehouses...

Wireless Industry Lobbies Statehouses For Access To 'Street Furniture'

The next generation of cell phone technology will be much faster but require far more antennas than carriers currently use. In at least 20 state capitols across the country this year, the wireless industry is pushing legislation to streamline local permitting for the next generation of cellular technology.

