Wireless Access Point vs. Router - Wh...

Wireless Access Point vs. Router - What the Main Difference?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Donklephant

If you're one of the people who ask themselves each year what's the difference between a router and a wireless access point, then you've come to the right place! Read on if you want to be more informed and make better decisions in the future. A router is the device that takes the signal from your internet service provider or their modem and splits it up into several signals which you can use in your home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Donklephant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,149,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC