What T-Mobile, DISH Network, and Comc...

What T-Mobile, DISH Network, and Comcast Plan to Do With All the Wireless Spectrum They Just Bought

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The FCC just announced the results of its incentive spectrum auction. The auction reallocated wireless spectrum from television broadcasters to wireless companies to use in their wireless data networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC