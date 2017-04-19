Westell Selected by Transit Wireless to Support 2017 New York City Subway Project
Westell Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of high-performance wireless infrastructure solutions, has been selected by Transit Wireless to provide cabinets and integration services to expand their 2017 communication infrastructure used in the New York City Subway system. Transit Wireless operates the shared wireless infrastructure that connects 277 underground stations in the New York City Subway system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC