Westell Selected by Transit Wireless to Support 2017 New York City Subway Project

Westell Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of high-performance wireless infrastructure solutions, has been selected by Transit Wireless to provide cabinets and integration services to expand their 2017 communication infrastructure used in the New York City Subway system. Transit Wireless operates the shared wireless infrastructure that connects 277 underground stations in the New York City Subway system.

