VIZIO Unveils All-New 2017 Sound Bars with Premium Home Theater Audio Performance

14 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

Latest Collection Transforms Any Setup into a Home Theater, with Some Models Featuring Chromecast Built-in for Easy Audio Streaming Throughout the Home /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc., America's #1 sound bar company1, announced today its all-new home theater sound bar collection, highlighted by the VIZIO SmartCast 36" 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar System. From a full 5.1 surround sound configuration with crystal-clear dialogue and booming bass, to a simple two-channel setup, the new 2017 collection presents a sound bar solution for any consumer looking to redefine their home theater experience.

