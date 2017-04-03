US Interest Grows in 3.5GHz Wireless ...

US Interest Grows in 3.5GHz Wireless Broadband

Major US mobile operators are gearing up to test the possibilities for 3.5GHz wireless broadband services in the coming months. T-Mobile US Inc. applied to the Federal Communications Commission for an experimental radio license to test 3.5GHz equipment in Washington State.

