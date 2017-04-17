Two San Diego TV stations to sell airwaves for use in wireless networks.
Mobile was among the active bidders in the FCC's incentive auction to free up TV broadcast spectrum for wireless operators, including buying airwaves used by UCSD TV in San Diego. T-Mobile was among the active bidders in the FCC's incentive auction to free up TV broadcast spectrum for wireless operators, including buying airwaves used by UCSD TV in San Diego.
