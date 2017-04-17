This bedside table charges your phone wireless and wakes you up with pseudo sunlight

I have a TYLT VU wireless charger on my nightstand, but I'd trade the TYLT for the Curvilux Smart Nightstand in a heartbeat because it's not an ordinary bedside table. It might look like a grade school desk, but the Curvilux Smart Nightstand features a locking drawer that's controlled with your smartphone, a wireless charging area on top for Qi compatible phones, and USB ports for devices that don't have wireless charging built-in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gadgeteer.