The future of Wi-Fi: The best is yet to come
With today's gigabit-plus speeds, broad features and capabilities, and impressive price/performance, one might assume that we're approaching the time when we can close the wireless LAN patent office. And yet a remarkably high level of activity continues in numerous dimensions of Wi-Fi technologies, including new physical layers, advances within the IEEE 802.11 Working Group, at Wi-Fi Alliance, and in a broad range of applications, from mission-critical real-time enterprise requirements to the Internet of Things.
