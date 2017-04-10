Suggested new network / WiFi setup - PFSense or Unifi?1
I currently run my network off my Virgin Media DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem which also acts as a WiFi router and has a built in 4 port GigE switch. The network consists of; Several PCs / Laptops NAS / Plex Media Server 2 Chromecasts 5 LG Music Flow wireless speakers PS4 Multiple Android devices Sky Q TV service WiFi Printer I use Devolo homeplug to currently link one of my Chromecasts and PS4 to the network and get approx 300M/bits My main issues are; As the modem is also the router, when the the internet goes down the whole network also does - I can't stream from Plex and start having other funny issues As my modem is located in one of the front upstairs rooms we have very bad reception downstairs, especially in the kitchen and outside.
