Sex toy with in-built camera can be 'easily hacked'

9 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

According to Svakom's website, the Siime Eye has a built-in micro camera and a hidden searchlight, which can be connected to a PC, tablet or mobile phone via wi-fi. It said someone within range of the device could access its video stream, either by working out the user's password, or entering the manufacturer's default password, 88888888, if it had not been changed.

