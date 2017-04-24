Score $50 off waterproof Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

You may already have a Bluetooth speaker, or feel like your smartphone speaker does the job, but can it handle drops, spills, and more? If not, it's time to upgrade to a speaker that you won't have to worry about, such as this Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker , which is currently $50 off on Amazon. The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is both shockproof and waterproof, with an IPX7-rated waterproof level that means it can handle up to 30 minutes in liquid at a depth of up to 1 meter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.