Score $50 off waterproof Ultimate Ear...

Score $50 off waterproof Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

You may already have a Bluetooth speaker, or feel like your smartphone speaker does the job, but can it handle drops, spills, and more? If not, it's time to upgrade to a speaker that you won't have to worry about, such as this Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker , which is currently $50 off on Amazon. The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is both shockproof and waterproof, with an IPX7-rated waterproof level that means it can handle up to 30 minutes in liquid at a depth of up to 1 meter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,570,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC