Protecting your private data is a lottery

6 hrs ago

RARELY A DAY GOES BY without a new security threat, vulnerability or successfully executed hack hitting the headlines, bringing bad news for the affected companies and their users. Android has a particularly tough time, and there are increasing numbers of attacks aimed at vulnerabilities in Apple iOS, too The latest in this long line of news that a Broadcom chipset widely used in Android devices and iPhones has a serious vulnerability that can be easily exploited by an attacker "by WiFi proximity alone".

