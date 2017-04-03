Protecting your private data is a lottery

RARELY A DAY GOES BY without a new security threat, vulnerability or successfully executed hack hitting the headlines, bringing bad news for the affected companies and their users. Android has a particularly tough time, and there are increasing numbers of attacks aimed at vulnerabilities in Apple iOS, too The latest in this long line of news that a Broadcom chipset widely used in Android devices and iPhones has a serious vulnerability that can be easily exploited by an attacker "by WiFi proximity alone".

